Not Available

Lucky Cisco Kid

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

Cisco and Gordito arrive to find there is an outlaw operating in the area who is assumed to be the Cisco Kid. When a reward is offered for his capture and a large shipment of money goes out, Cisco is on hand. Seeing the gang rob the stage he goes after them only to be wounded. The gang leader leaves Cisco's handkerchief at the scene and now he is wanted for the murder he tried to break up.

Cast

Cesar RomeroThe Cisco Kid
Mary Beth HughesLola
Dana AndrewsSergeant Dunn
Evelyn VenableEmily Lawrence
Chris-Pin MartinGordito
Willard RobertsonJudge McQuade

Images