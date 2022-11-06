Lucky Cisco Kid

Cisco and Gordito arrive to find there is an outlaw operating in the area who is assumed to be the Cisco Kid. When a reward is offered for his capture and a large shipment of money goes out, Cisco is on hand. Seeing the gang rob the stage he goes after them only to be wounded. The gang leader leaves Cisco's handkerchief at the scene and now he is wanted for the murder he tried to break up.
|Cesar Romero
|The Cisco Kid
|Mary Beth Hughes
|Lola
|Dana Andrews
|Sergeant Dunn
|Evelyn Venable
|Emily Lawrence
|Chris-Pin Martin
|Gordito
|Willard Robertson
|Judge McQuade
