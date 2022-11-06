Not Available

Lucky Encounter

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paka Hill Film Production Co.

Two inventors encounter a friendly little ghost, and stumble onto a plot to capture the ghost's uncle who was responsible for his untimely death. However, the inventors are warned by a spiritual master that humans and ghosts cannot co-exist in the same room at the same time. Doing so would cause a drainage of humans' life force.

Cast

Kent ChengMeng
Cheng Pak-LamXiao Bo
Sylvia ChangPregnant Woman
Anthony WongCheap Chan
John ShumMaster Lionhead
Tony Leung Chiu-WaiDian Fa

