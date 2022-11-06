Lucky Encounter

Two inventors encounter a friendly little ghost, and stumble onto a plot to capture the ghost's uncle who was responsible for his untimely death. However, the inventors are warned by a spiritual master that humans and ghosts cannot co-exist in the same room at the same time. Doing so would cause a drainage of humans' life force.
|Kent Cheng
|Meng
|Cheng Pak-Lam
|Xiao Bo
|Sylvia Chang
|Pregnant Woman
|Anthony Wong
|Cheap Chan
|John Shum
|Master Lionhead
|Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
|Dian Fa
