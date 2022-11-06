Lucky Luciano is one of the bosses of the Mafia. He orders the slaughter of 40 other responsibles, therefore becoming the only boss. But a few years later he is put into jail. In 1946, he got a pardon and is sent back to Sicilia. There, he begins becoming one of the chief of the Mafia. The US Army seems to refrain from interfering.
|Edmond O'Brien
|Commissioner Harry J. Anslinger
|Rod Steiger
|Gene Giannini
|Vincent Gardenia
|Colonel Charles Poletti
|Charles Cioffi
|Vito Genovese
|Larry Gates
|Judge Herlands
|Magda Konopka
|Contessa
