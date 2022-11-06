1974

Lucky Luciano

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1974

Studio

Vides Cinematografica

Lucky Luciano is one of the bosses of the Mafia. He orders the slaughter of 40 other responsibles, therefore becoming the only boss. But a few years later he is put into jail. In 1946, he got a pardon and is sent back to Sicilia. There, he begins becoming one of the chief of the Mafia. The US Army seems to refrain from interfering.

Cast

Edmond O'BrienCommissioner Harry J. Anslinger
Rod SteigerGene Giannini
Vincent GardeniaColonel Charles Poletti
Charles CioffiVito Genovese
Larry GatesJudge Herlands
Magda KonopkaContessa

View Full Cast >

Images