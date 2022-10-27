1974

Lucky Pierre

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1974

Studio

Les Films Christian Fechner

Pierre Durois is a bumbling school teacher with an eye for the older female students; his father is a reputable surgeon who is running for Mayor. There's a film shooting crew in town and the paparazzi are around too. Zaney antics follow with typical French coincidences to heighten the comic elements.

Cast

Jane BirkinJackie Logan
Claude PiépluDocteur Hubert Durois
Jean MartinHeadmaster
Danielle MinazzoliDanielle
Julien GuiomarAlbert Renaudin
Pierre RichardPierre Durois

View Full Cast >

Images