Lucky Pierre

Pierre Durois is a bumbling school teacher with an eye for the older female students; his father is a reputable surgeon who is running for Mayor. There's a film shooting crew in town and the paparazzi are around too. Zaney antics follow with typical French coincidences to heighten the comic elements.
|Jane Birkin
|Jackie Logan
|Claude Piéplu
|Docteur Hubert Durois
|Jean Martin
|Headmaster
|Danielle Minazzoli
|Danielle
|Julien Guiomar
|Albert Renaudin
|Pierre Richard
|Pierre Durois
