Lucretia Lombard

Lucretia Morgan has been married to an old man for the past seven years. The marriage is loveless but the whole time Lucretia has been a devoted wife. Her husband Allen has been sick for some time. Lucretia thinks Allen is upset with her because she is going out to a charity ball and he has to stay. Allen understands she is young and she needs to socialize he is not upset with her for wanting to go out.
|Monte Blue
|Stephen Winship
|Norma Shearer
|Mimi Winship
|Alec B. Francis
|Judge Winship
|Lucy Beaumont
|Mrs. Winship
|Marc McDermott
|Sir Allen Lombard
|John Roche
|Fred Winship
