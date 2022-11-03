1923

Lucretia Lombard

December 6th, 1923

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lucretia Morgan has been married to an old man for the past seven years. The marriage is loveless but the whole time Lucretia has been a devoted wife. Her husband Allen has been sick for some time. Lucretia thinks Allen is upset with her because she is going out to a charity ball and he has to stay. Allen understands she is young and she needs to socialize he is not upset with her for wanting to go out.

Monte BlueStephen Winship
Norma ShearerMimi Winship
Alec B. FrancisJudge Winship
Lucy BeaumontMrs. Winship
Marc McDermottSir Allen Lombard
John RocheFred Winship

