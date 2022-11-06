1976

Lucy Calls the President

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1976

Studio

CBS Television Studios

Comedy - Lucille Ball and "I Love Lucy" co-star Vivian Vance reunite in this TV special, in which homemaker Lucy Whittaker (Ball) calls up President Carter to complain about a local political issue -- and to her astonishment, he agrees to come dine at her house. Now Lucy has her hands full as family, friends and Secret Service agents invade her home in preparation for the big dinner summit. Ed McMahon, Mary Jane Croft and Steve Allen co-star. - Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, Gale Gordon

Cast

Lucille BallLucy Whittaker
Vivian VanceViv
Gale GordonOmar Whittaker
Mary WickesMillie Baker
Steve AllenHimself
Ed McMahonFloyd Whittaker

Images