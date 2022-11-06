Lucy Calls the President

1976

Comedy - Lucille Ball and "I Love Lucy" co-star Vivian Vance reunite in this TV special, in which homemaker Lucy Whittaker (Ball) calls up President Carter to complain about a local political issue -- and to her astonishment, he agrees to come dine at her house. Now Lucy has her hands full as family, friends and Secret Service agents invade her home in preparation for the big dinner summit. Ed McMahon, Mary Jane Croft and Steve Allen co-star. - Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, Gale Gordon