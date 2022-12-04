Lucy Castle-Hotea

Not Available

Lucy Castle, a 26 years old English woman came to Romania – Hoteni from Maramureş -in order to prepare her PhD thesis in ethnographic music. She ended here by marrying a simple peasant: John Hotea (22 years old), an orphan with no education, and according to the local people that were disappointed by Lucy’s choice, a violent and alcoholic guy. Now the family Castle-Hotea lives in England. The local people say that this was what John was looking for, while Lucy wanted to establish her in the village for the rest of her life.