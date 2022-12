Not Available

On a small island a stone's throw from Stockholm's inner city, Mia and Leif live in a Versailles-like, but deserted castle. Since the early 1900s, several men have had great ideas about the castle that has never been realized, but instead the women next to them have glued together the cracks. Nevertheless, Mia and Leif haven't given up the hope: one day, the castle will glitter again.