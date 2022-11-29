Not Available

Lula Del Ray by Manual Cinema

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Manual Cinema

    LULA DEL RAY is performed with overhead projectors, shadow puppets, actors in silhouette, and live music. Told almost entirely sans dialogue, LULA DEL RAY is the story of a lonely adolescent girl who lives with her mother on the outskirts of a vast satellite array in the middle of the desert. After a chance encounter over the radio, Lula becomes obsessed with a soulful country music duo, the Baden Brothers. Inspired by their music, she runs away from home and into a world of danger, deception, and disappointment. Set in the mid-century American Southwest and inspired by the music of Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and Patsy Cline, LULA DEL RAY is a mythic reinvention of the classic coming-of-age story.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images