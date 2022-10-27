Interpol Inspector Zenigata begins a world-wide hunt for the infamous thief Lupin The 3rd. But together, they face a powerful enemy and form the Lupin team in response. The Lupin team then faces the challenge of retrieving the "Crimson Heart of Cleopatra" locked away in a fort like safe. The treasure is thought to allow its owner to control the world.
|Shun Oguri
|Lupin III
|Meisa Kuroki
|Fujiko Mine
|Go Ayano
|Goemon Ishikawa
|Tadanobu Asano
|Koichi Zenigata
|Tetsuji Tamayama
|Daisuke Jigen
|Vithaya Pansringarm
|Naron
