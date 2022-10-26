Lupin III Pilot Film

Created to pitch a titular TV series, the Lupin III pilot briefly introduces the main characters with montages, presented through a short frame narrative illustrating a typical gang escape.
|Eiko Masuyama
|Fujiko Mine (Cinemascope/TV) (Voice)
|Nobuo Tanaka
|Narrator (TV) (Voice)
|Taichirō Hirokawa
|Lupin III (Cinemascope) (Voice)
|Shinsuke Chikaishi
|Inspector Zenigata (Cinemascope) (Voice) / Narrator (Cinemascope) (Voice)
|Gorō Naya
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII (Cinemascope) (Voice)
|Hitoshi Takagi
|Kogoro Akechi (TV) (Voice)
