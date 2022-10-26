Not Available

Lupin III Pilot Film

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Created to pitch a titular TV series, the Lupin III pilot briefly introduces the main characters with montages, presented through a short frame narrative illustrating a typical gang escape.

Cast

Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine (Cinemascope/TV) (Voice)
Nobuo TanakaNarrator (TV) (Voice)
Taichirō HirokawaLupin III (Cinemascope) (Voice)
Shinsuke ChikaishiInspector Zenigata (Cinemascope) (Voice) / Narrator (Cinemascope) (Voice)
Gorō NayaGoemon Ishikawa XIII (Cinemascope) (Voice)
Hitoshi TakagiKogoro Akechi (TV) (Voice)

View Full Cast >

Images