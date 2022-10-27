Lupin the Third: Angel Tactics

Stolen from the famous "secret" Air Force base, Area 51, Lupin's most recently stolen treasure holds a secret. Four "Bloody Angels," the toughest women Lupin has ever faced, want the treasure for their own terrorist purposes. Meanwhile Zenigata teams up with a female police officer to hunt Lupin and the terrorists down.
|Eiko Masuyama
|Fujiko Mine
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Jigen Daisuke
|Gorō Naya
|Inspector Zenigata
|Makio Inoue
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
|Kanichi Kurita
|Lupin the 3rd
