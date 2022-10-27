Not Available

Lupin the Third: Angel Tactics

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Stolen from the famous "secret" Air Force base, Area 51, Lupin's most recently stolen treasure holds a secret. Four "Bloody Angels," the toughest women Lupin has ever faced, want the treasure for their own terrorist purposes. Meanwhile Zenigata teams up with a female police officer to hunt Lupin and the terrorists down.

Cast

Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine
Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Gorō NayaInspector Zenigata
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
Kanichi KuritaLupin the 3rd

View Full Cast >

Images