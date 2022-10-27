Lupin the Third: Bye Bye Liberty Crisis

In this adventure, Lupin III tries to erase the files about him in the world police network. He finds out about the Ultravirus, a computer virus that controls all others and its location is only known by a little kid. Meanwhile, he steals the Statue of Liberty to look for a diamond the size of a football that is said to be hidden somewhere in it. Apparently, the diamond and the ultravirus are somehow related...
|Yasuo Yamada
|Rupan Sansei
|Eiko Masuyama
|Mine Fujiko
|Gorō Naya
|Zenigata Koichi
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Daisuke Jigen
|Makio Inoue
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
