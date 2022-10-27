1989

Lupin the Third: Bye Bye Liberty Crisis

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

March 31st, 1989

Studio

TMS Entertainment

In this adventure, Lupin III tries to erase the files about him in the world police network. He finds out about the Ultravirus, a computer virus that controls all others and its location is only known by a little kid. Meanwhile, he steals the Statue of Liberty to look for a diamond the size of a football that is said to be hidden somewhere in it. Apparently, the diamond and the ultravirus are somehow related...

Cast

Yasuo YamadaRupan Sansei
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Gorō NayaZenigata Koichi
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

