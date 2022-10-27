Lupin the Third: Princess of the Breeze - Hidden City in the Sky

The story is set in Shahalta, a tiny European city-state floating in the air with practically no contact with the outside world for years. The government is transitioning from a monarchy to a republic, and to celebrate the occasion, a national treasure exhibition is being held. Lupin infiltrates the exhibition for the secret royal treasures, but not before sky pirates snatch them first.
|Kanichi Kurita
|Arsene Lupin III
|Daisuke Namikawa
|Goemon Ishikawa
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Daisuke Jigen
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Fujiko Mine
|Kôichi Yamadera
|Inspector Zenigata
View Full Cast >