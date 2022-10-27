Not Available

Lupin the Third: Princess of the Breeze - Hidden City in the Sky

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TMS Entertainment

The story is set in Shahalta, a tiny European city-state floating in the air with practically no contact with the outside world for years. The government is transitioning from a monarchy to a republic, and to celebrate the occasion, a national treasure exhibition is being held. Lupin infiltrates the exhibition for the secret royal treasures, but not before sky pirates snatch them first.

Cast

Kanichi KuritaArsene Lupin III
Daisuke NamikawaGoemon Ishikawa
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen
Miyuki SawashiroFujiko Mine
Kôichi YamaderaInspector Zenigata

View Full Cast >

Images