Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro

After a successful robbery leaves famed thief Lupin III and his partner Jigen with nothing but a large amount of fake money, the so called "Goat Bills", he decides to track down the counterfeiter responsible - and steal any other treasures he may find in the Castle of Cagliostro, including the 'damsel in distress' he finds imprisoned there.
|Yasuo Yamada
|Arsene Lupin III (voice)
|Eiko Masuyama
|Fujiko Mine (voice)
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Daisuke Jigen (voice)
|Gorō Naya
|Inspector Zenigata (voice)
|Sumi Shimamoto
|Lady Clarisse de Cagliostro
|Taro Ishida
|Count Cagliostro
View Full Cast >