Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TMS Entertainment

After a successful robbery leaves famed thief Lupin III and his partner Jigen with nothing but a large amount of fake money, the so called "Goat Bills", he decides to track down the counterfeiter responsible - and steal any other treasures he may find in the Castle of Cagliostro, including the 'damsel in distress' he finds imprisoned there.

Cast

Yasuo YamadaArsene Lupin III (voice)
Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine (voice)
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen (voice)
Gorō NayaInspector Zenigata (voice)
Sumi ShimamotoLady Clarisse de Cagliostro
Taro IshidaCount Cagliostro

