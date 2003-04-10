2003

Lupin the Third: The Fuma Conspiracy

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Release Date

April 10th, 2003

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Goemon's wedding to Murasaki Inabe, daughter of a samurai clan's leader, is interrupted when the Fuma ninjas attack, kidnapping the bride-to-be and demanding her family's ancient treasure as ransom. Lupin, Jigen, Goemon and Fujiko work together once again to try to save Murasaki and get to the treasure before the Fuma can steal it.

Cast

Toshio FurukawaArsene Lupin III
Kaneto ShiozawaGoemon Ishikawa XIII
Mami KoyamaFujiko Mine
Banjō GingaJigen Daisuke
Seizō KatōZenigata Koichi

