Lupin the Third: The Fuma Conspiracy

Goemon's wedding to Murasaki Inabe, daughter of a samurai clan's leader, is interrupted when the Fuma ninjas attack, kidnapping the bride-to-be and demanding her family's ancient treasure as ransom. Lupin, Jigen, Goemon and Fujiko work together once again to try to save Murasaki and get to the treasure before the Fuma can steal it.
|Toshio Furukawa
|Arsene Lupin III
|Kaneto Shiozawa
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII
|Mami Koyama
|Fujiko Mine
|Banjō Ginga
|Jigen Daisuke
|Seizō Katō
|Zenigata Koichi
