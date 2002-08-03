2002

Lupin the Third: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 2002

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Three statues hold the key to finding the eight billion dollar treasure of Harimao. Having acquired one of the statues, Lupin finds himself an unlikely ally of retired British agent Lord Archer and his granddaughter Diana. Only Archer knows where to find the remaining figure, but the Neo-Himmel group seeks the treasure to fund their own plans. Who will claim the riches of Harimao?!

Cast

Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen (voice)
Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine (voice)
Gorō NayaKouichi Zenigata (voice)
Tadashi NakamuraSir Archer (voice)
Maya OkamotoDiana (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images