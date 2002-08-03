Lupin the Third: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure

Three statues hold the key to finding the eight billion dollar treasure of Harimao. Having acquired one of the statues, Lupin finds himself an unlikely ally of retired British agent Lord Archer and his granddaughter Diana. Only Archer knows where to find the remaining figure, but the Neo-Himmel group seeks the treasure to fund their own plans. Who will claim the riches of Harimao?!
|Makio Inoue
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Daisuke Jigen (voice)
|Eiko Masuyama
|Fujiko Mine (voice)
|Gorō Naya
|Kouichi Zenigata (voice)
|Tadashi Nakamura
|Sir Archer (voice)
|Maya Okamoto
|Diana (voice)
