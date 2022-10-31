Lustful Diary

Not Available

On 1st working day, head nurse Momoko is dissatisfied with Itsumi because she�s late for work. She intentionally assigns Itsumi to take care of a lustful patient Sasaki. She even tricks Itsumi to show her genitals to Dr. Takada. Besides, Itsumi is assigned to the job of shaving patient Kurokawa�s pubes. However, she hurts Kurokawa carelessly. In order to maintain reputation of the hospital, Momoko orders Itsumi to please Kurokawa by offering sex. Being a nurse has been Itsumi�s dream, she�s forced to accept such an unreasonable request only for pursuing her dream work. When Itsumi�s dream is dooming, she discovers the top secret of the hospital�How�s Itsumi going to deal with it?