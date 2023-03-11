In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.
|Idris Elba
|John Luther
|Dermot Crowley
|DSU Martin Schenk
|Cynthia Erivo
|DCI Odette Raine
|Andy Serkis
|David Robey
|Jess Liaudin
|Nilsson
|Einar Kuusk
|Arkady Kachimov
View Full Cast >
17 More Images