Luther: The Fallen Sun

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Jamie Payne

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chernin Entertainment

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Cast

Idris ElbaJohn Luther
Dermot CrowleyDSU Martin Schenk
Cynthia ErivoDCI Odette Raine
Andy SerkisDavid Robey
Jess LiaudinNilsson
Einar KuuskArkady Kachimov

Images

