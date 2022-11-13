Not Available

“For most of my life, my films have been the marriage of external circumstances as seen through the needs of my own psyche. There is no other plan as such. Occasionally these explorations result in a film that is not quite what I would call a public film, something, perhaps, to be shown as camera original in the privacy of one’s apartment. I would like to use the rare opportunity of this lecture format to show two of these intimate works as original Kodachrome, each quite different from the other. One is called LUX PERPETUA II (1999-2002/2016, 31 min, 16mm) and the other, OSSUARY (1995-2005/2016, 43 min, 16mm). They are made up of outtakes from decades of shooting 16mm Kodachrome.” – Nathaniel Dorsky