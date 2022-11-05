Not Available

Through a deadly rip in the ozone, a blazing sun sears the dying Amazon jungle - but it's the Lycanthrope that's ripping the flesh off a luckless group of scientists at a remote outpost. Government agent Bill Parker heads a commando team sent to investigate the silenced outpost. Tension is palpable as the jungle heat grips the group when Parker discovers that the psychiatrist, Dr. Stein, has brought along his sexy wife, Sheila, who was once Parker's lover. There's no denying Sheila is a beautiful woman with the loyalty of a piranha. Horror upstages sexual tension, however, when the group is confronted by an empty laboratory drenched in human blood. And a body torn to shreds. They soon discover that they, too, are being hunted.