Lynda.com: jQuery Essential Training

Looking to add dynamic content, third-party data, or animation to your websites and apps? Look no further. In this course, Joe Marini introduces jQuery, an open-source JavaScript library that simplifies the process of adding advanced functionality to web projects. First, learn how to use jQuery to extract page content and manipulate that content with jQuery and some simple CSS. Next, learn to build new, dynamic page content on the fly, and use jQuery events to respond to user actions. Finally, discover how to add animation and effects from jQuery's built-in library, and access remote data via AJAX. Want to test what you learn along the way? Make sure to watch the challenge and solution videos, where Joe shows how to solve real-world design problems with jQuery.