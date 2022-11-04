Ma and Pa Kettle

The Kettles and their fifteen children are about to be evicted from their rundown rustic home when Pa wins the grand prize by coming up with a new tobacco slogan. Birdie Hicks is jealous of the family's new wealth, which includes a completely automated modern home, and accuses Pa of stealing the slogan. Reporter Kim Parker proves Birdie wrong and marries Tom Kettle.
|Marjorie Main
|Phoebe 'Ma' Kettle
|Percy Kilbride
|Frank 'Pa' Kettle
|Richard Long
|Tom Kettle
|Meg Randall
|Kim Parker
|Patricia Alphin
|Secretary
|Esther Dale
|Mrs. Birdie Hicks
View Full Cast >