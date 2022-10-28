Ma che bella sorpresa

What a lovely surprise tells the story of Guido (Claudio Bisio), romantic dreamer and a professor of literature in high school, whose life falls apart when buy the HIS girlfriend, with whom he lives for years, it leaves for another man. Paul (Frank Matano) - Its a former student listless become a physical education teacher - And His best friend and Fara everything to help him to exit from the crisis.
|Claudio Bisio
|Guido
|Frank Matano
|Paolo
|Valentina Lodovini
|Giada
|Chiara Baschetti
|Silvia
View Full Cast >