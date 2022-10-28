Not Available

Ma che bella sorpresa

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Colorado Film Production

What a lovely surprise tells the story of Guido (Claudio Bisio), romantic dreamer and a professor of literature in high school, whose life falls apart when buy the HIS girlfriend, with whom he lives for years, it leaves for another man. Paul (Frank Matano) - Its a former student listless become a physical education teacher - And His best friend and Fara everything to help him to exit from the crisis.

Cast

Claudio BisioGuido
Frank MatanoPaolo
Valentina LodoviniGiada
Chiara BaschettiSilvia

View Full Cast >

Images