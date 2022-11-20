Maafa: Truth 2007

Not Available

With the British government promoting an inaccurate revisionist version of the 1807 Abolition of the 'Slave Trade' Act many are determined to ensure that Truth prevails in 2007. With contributions from community activists, project workers, teachers, historians and the business community, this documentary confronts the myths about British slavery, presents the true history of the Maafa and African resistance and examines the politics of the government's bicentenary celebrations. On Screen Contributors: Dr Abiola Ogunshola, emma pierre, Bro Hakim, Dr Hakim Adi, Henry Bonsu, Ms Serwah, Bro Omowale, Kwaku Bonsu, Kubara Zamani, Dr Kimani Nehusi, Bro Ldr Mbandaka, Michael Eboda, Onyeka, shaka Marday, Stephen Henry, Teleica Kirkland and Dr William Lez Henry. Directed by Toyin Agbetu Produced by emma pierre