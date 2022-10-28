Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam

Manoja marries Prabhu for her mother's sake, but dislikes her husband. Gradually, she warms up to his dogged attempts at sparking a romance, but Prabhu, who is frustrated with her indifference, ruins it all on their wedding anniversary. The couple separate but neither can forget the other. Can Manoja find it in herself to forgive Prabhu and get back to him?
|Balakrishna Kola
|Prabhu
|Kalyani Natarajan
|Manoja's Mother
|Wamiqa Gabbi
|Manoja
|Parvathy Nair
|Kamini
|Azhagam Perumal
|Prabhu's father
View Full Cast >