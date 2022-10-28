Not Available

Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Beeptone Studios

Manoja marries Prabhu for her mother's sake, but dislikes her husband. Gradually, she warms up to his dogged attempts at sparking a romance, but Prabhu, who is frustrated with her indifference, ruins it all on their wedding anniversary. The couple separate but neither can forget the other. Can Manoja find it in herself to forgive Prabhu and get back to him?

Cast

Balakrishna KolaPrabhu
Kalyani NatarajanManoja's Mother
Wamiqa GabbiManoja
Parvathy NairKamini
Azhagam PerumalPrabhu's father

View Full Cast >

Images