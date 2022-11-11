Maati Maangey Khoon

Not Available

As far as he can remember Harinarain Singh alias Hariya has no knowledge of his birth, parents nor of a family home. During a skirmish with some of Thakur Balram Singh's hoodlums, he lies unconscious at the entrance of a temple with the Poojary in attendance, and an elderly unhinged woman praying to God for his sake. When he wakes, the Poojary tells him that the woman, known as "Pagli" (madwoman) is his very own mother, his father was a farmer, Ram Singh, who died of shock when his land was taken away by Balram and his men. Shortly thereafter Pagli passes away, and Hariya swears to take back his land from Balram. A wily Balram transfer this land in his nephew, Balraj's name, who is known to be a close friend of Hariya's with hopes of creating a misunderstanding between the two friends. When Balraj returns home he accepts this land from his uncle and decides to oppose Hariya with all his might, especially when he finds out that the love of his life, Sharda, is living with Hariya.