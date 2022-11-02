1914

Mabel's Busy Day

  • Comedy

Release Date

June 12th, 1914

Studio

Keystone Film Company

Mabel tries to sell hot dogs at a car race, but isn't doing a very good job at it. She sets down the box of hot dogs and leaves them for a moment. Charlie finds them and gives them away to the hungry spectators at the track as Mabel frantically tries to find her lost box of hot dogs. Mabel finds out that Charlie has stolen them and sends the police after him. Chaos ensues.

Cast

Mabel NormandMabel
Chester ConklinPolice sergeant
Slim SummervillePoliceman
Billie BennettWoman
Harry McCoyHot dog thief
Wallace MacDonaldSpectator

