Mabel's Busy Day

Mabel tries to sell hot dogs at a car race, but isn't doing a very good job at it. She sets down the box of hot dogs and leaves them for a moment. Charlie finds them and gives them away to the hungry spectators at the track as Mabel frantically tries to find her lost box of hot dogs. Mabel finds out that Charlie has stolen them and sends the police after him. Chaos ensues.
|Mabel Normand
|Mabel
|Chester Conklin
|Police sergeant
|Slim Summerville
|Policeman
|Billie Bennett
|Woman
|Harry McCoy
|Hot dog thief
|Wallace MacDonald
|Spectator
