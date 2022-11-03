Not Available

In the tradition of “Creepshow” comes the Macabre Pair of Shorts! This horror/comedy spoofs everything from “The Twilight Zone” and Dr. Seuss to “Die Hard” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” One fateful Halloween night, two employees of a certain motion picture equipment house discover a very unusual film. They decide to thread it up, and the rest becomes a very memorable Halloween indeed! Filled with vicious female vampires and an assortment of creepy characters, The Macabre Pair of Shorts “fits so tightly, you might find it hard to breathe.” – Don Murphy (Producer “Natural Born Killers”, “From Hell”).