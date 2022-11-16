MacGyver XXX: a Dreamzone Parody

Not Available

He has a mind for adventure and sex! MacGyver knows how to get out of a jam. Using ordinary household items, Mac can solve just about any crisis. But when his best gal Friday and his ex-girlfriend are kidnapped by a nefarious criminal, he's going to have to use a whole new set of tools, including a rubber fist dildo, a condom, and a potato-chip can to save the day this time. But once he's found out that he's been double-crossed six ways from Sunday, the question is: will he want to? For the first time, MacGyver's loyalty to the Phoenix Foundation will be tested in a way that he might not be able to accept.