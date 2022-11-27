Machine Head - The Blackening (Special Edition) Bonus DVD

Not Available

Live performances: 01. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent (With Full Force 2008) 02. Now I Lay Thee Down (With Full Force 2008) 03. Halo (With Full Force 2008) 04. Aesthetics Of Hate (Rock In Rio 2008) 05. Davidian (Rock In Rio 2008) 06. Imperium (Download 2007) 07. Old (Download 2007) 08. A Thousand Lies (Burn My Eyes 10th Anniversary 2004) 09. The Rage To Overcome (Burn My Eyes 10th Anniversary 2004) 10. Death Church (Burn My Eyes 10th Anniversary 2004) 11. Blood For Blood (Burn My Eyes 10th Anniversary 2004) Uncensored & Unedited Music Videos: 01. Halo 02. Now I Lay Thee Down 03. Aesthetics Of Hate Plus a "Making Of...." feature for each video