Machine Soul is a documentary film about Finnish Electronic musicians. It is a glance at the methods, rituals and philosophy behind the music, but most of all at the burning passion that drives the artists forward year after year. Electronic music is discussed from the point of view of the artists. What are their early influences? How did their style develop? What has been the role of their environment? It is a form of music that is often perceived as cold and lifeless by outsiders, but in the eyes of the artists it is a multifaceted and soulful way of life. The movie is not an overview of the Finnish Techno scene nor a chronicle. Many of the artists are virtually unknown in Finland, but have a large fanbase outside their home country. Machine Soul is a homage to the pioneers and newcomers of the Finnish Electronic music scene.