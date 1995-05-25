Matt falls for Casey, the new girl in school. She's fun-loving and eccentric, but there's a darkness to her whimsy that Matt can't begin to comprehend. When Casey attempts to commit suicide, her parents place her in a mental institution. Matt springs her out, and together the young lovers head on a road trip. They believe their love can "cure" Casey's problems. Matt starts to wonder, though, if are they inspired or misguided.
|Chris O'Donnell
|Matt Leland
|Drew Barrymore
|Casey Roberts
|Matthew Lillard
|Eric
|Richard Chaim
|Duncan
|Robert Nadir
|Coach
|Joan Allen
|Margaret Roberts
