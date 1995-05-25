1995

Mad Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 25th, 1995

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Matt falls for Casey, the new girl in school. She's fun-loving and eccentric, but there's a darkness to her whimsy that Matt can't begin to comprehend. When Casey attempts to commit suicide, her parents place her in a mental institution. Matt springs her out, and together the young lovers head on a road trip. They believe their love can "cure" Casey's problems. Matt starts to wonder, though, if are they inspired or misguided.

Cast

Chris O'DonnellMatt Leland
Drew BarrymoreCasey Roberts
Matthew LillardEric
Richard ChaimDuncan
Robert NadirCoach
Joan AllenMargaret Roberts

