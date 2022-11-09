1982

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 20th, 1982

Studio

Kennedy Miller Productions

Max Rockatansky returns as the heroic loner who drives the dusty roads of a postapocalyptic Australian Outback in an unending search for gasoline. Arrayed against him and the other scraggly defendants of a fuel-depot encampment are the bizarre warriors commanded by the charismatic Lord Humungus, a violent leader whose scruples are as barren as the surrounding landscape.

Cast

Mel GibsonMax Rockatansky
Bruce SpenceThe Gyro Captain
Michael PrestonPappagallo (as Mike Preston)
Max PhippsThe Toadie
Vernon WellsWez
Kjell NilssonThe Humungus

