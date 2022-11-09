Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Max Rockatansky returns as the heroic loner who drives the dusty roads of a postapocalyptic Australian Outback in an unending search for gasoline. Arrayed against him and the other scraggly defendants of a fuel-depot encampment are the bizarre warriors commanded by the charismatic Lord Humungus, a violent leader whose scruples are as barren as the surrounding landscape.
|Mel Gibson
|Max Rockatansky
|Bruce Spence
|The Gyro Captain
|Michael Preston
|Pappagallo (as Mike Preston)
|Max Phipps
|The Toadie
|Vernon Wells
|Wez
|Kjell Nilsson
|The Humungus
