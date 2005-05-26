Zoo animals leave the comforts of man-made habitats for exotic adventure in this animated family film. After escaping from the zoo, four friends -- a lion, a hippo, a zebra and a giraffe -- are sent back to Africa. When their ship capsizes, stranding them on Madagascar, an island populated by crazy critters, the pals must adapt to jungle life and their new roles as wild animals.
|Ben Stiller
|Alex
|Chris Rock
|Marty
|David Schwimmer
|Melman
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|Gloria
|Sacha Baron Cohen
|Julien
|Paco León
|como Alex
View Full Cast >