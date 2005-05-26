2005

Madagascar

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

May 26th, 2005

Studio

Pacific Data Images

Zoo animals leave the comforts of man-made habitats for exotic adventure in this animated family film. After escaping from the zoo, four friends -- a lion, a hippo, a zebra and a giraffe -- are sent back to Africa. When their ship capsizes, stranding them on Madagascar, an island populated by crazy critters, the pals must adapt to jungle life and their new roles as wild animals.

Cast

Ben StillerAlex
Chris RockMarty
David SchwimmerMelman
Jada Pinkett SmithGloria
Sacha Baron CohenJulien
Paco Leóncomo Alex

