Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria, King Julien, Maurice, the penguins and the chimps are back and still marooned on Madagascar. In the face of this obstacle, the New Yorkers have hatched a plan so crazy it just might work. With military precision, the penguins have repaired an old crashed plane... sort of.
|Ben Stiller
|Alex (voice)
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|Gloria (voice)
|David Schwimmer
|Melman (voice)
|Chris Rock
|Marty / Additional Zebras (voice)
|Cedric the Entertainer
|Maurice (voice)
|Andy Richter
|Mort (voice)
