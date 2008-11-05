2008

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2008

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria, King Julien, Maurice, the penguins and the chimps are back and still marooned on Madagascar. In the face of this obstacle, the New Yorkers have hatched a plan so crazy it just might work. With military precision, the penguins have repaired an old crashed plane... sort of.

Cast

Ben StillerAlex (voice)
Jada Pinkett SmithGloria (voice)
David SchwimmerMelman (voice)
Chris RockMarty / Additional Zebras (voice)
Cedric the EntertainerMaurice (voice)
Andy RichterMort (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images