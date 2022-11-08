Madame Butterfly

Pinkerton marries Cho-Cho San in Japan, whilst on shore leave. When he leaves, she keeps his Japanese home as he left it. He returns three years later, having married again in America, and tells Cho-Cho that their affair is over. She has had a child in his absence, who is sent to her family, before she kills herself.
|Cary Grant
|Lieutenant Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton
|Charles Ruggles
|Lt. Barton
|Irving Pichel
|Yomadori
|Helen Jerome Eddy
|Cho-Cho's mother
|Louise Carter
|Suzuki
|Edmund Breese
|Cho-Cho's Grandfather
View Full Cast >