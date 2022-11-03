1934

Madame Du Barry

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1934

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dolores Del Rio plays 18th-century French courtesan DuBarry like a 20th-century golddigger on the make. Brought to Versailles as the companion of courtier D'Aigullon (Victor Jory), former street waif DuBarry charms her way into the heart -- and boudoir -- of gouty King Louis XV (Reginald Owen).

Cast

Dolores del RíoMadame Du Barry
Reginald OwenKing Louis XV
Victor JoryDuc Armand d'Aiguillon
Osgood PerkinsDuc de Richelieu
Verree TeasdaleDuchess de Granmont
Ferdinand GottschalkLebel

View Full Cast >

Images