Dolores Del Rio plays 18th-century French courtesan DuBarry like a 20th-century golddigger on the make. Brought to Versailles as the companion of courtier D'Aigullon (Victor Jory), former street waif DuBarry charms her way into the heart -- and boudoir -- of gouty King Louis XV (Reginald Owen).
|Dolores del Río
|Madame Du Barry
|Reginald Owen
|King Louis XV
|Victor Jory
|Duc Armand d'Aiguillon
|Osgood Perkins
|Duc de Richelieu
|Verree Teasdale
|Duchess de Granmont
|Ferdinand Gottschalk
|Lebel
