1932

Madame Racketeer

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1932

Studio

Not Available

International con artist Martha Hicks a.k.a. Countess von Claudwig is released from another stay in prison and decides to treat her rheumatism with a stay at her estranged husband's hotel at a Wisconsin spa. There undercover, she checks in on the two daughters she abandoned as infants.

Cast

Alison SkipworthCountess von Claudwig / Martha Hicks
Richard BennettElmer Hicks
George RaftJack Houston
John BreedenDavid Butterworth
Evalyn KnappAlice Hicks
Gertrude MessingerPatsy Hicks

View Full Cast >

Images