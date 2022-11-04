Madame Racketeer

International con artist Martha Hicks a.k.a. Countess von Claudwig is released from another stay in prison and decides to treat her rheumatism with a stay at her estranged husband's hotel at a Wisconsin spa. There undercover, she checks in on the two daughters she abandoned as infants.
|Alison Skipworth
|Countess von Claudwig / Martha Hicks
|Richard Bennett
|Elmer Hicks
|George Raft
|Jack Houston
|John Breeden
|David Butterworth
|Evalyn Knapp
|Alice Hicks
|Gertrude Messinger
|Patsy Hicks
View Full Cast >