Madame Sans-Gêne

Catherine Hubscher, who washes the shirts of young Napoleon and other soldiers fighting the Revolution, falls in love with Sergeant Lefebvre. Circumstances bring Lefebvre a noble title and even more -- Napoleon decides to make him the local ruler over a large territorial fiefdom. But trouble brews when Madame Sans-Gene, now elevated to the nobility along with her man -- cannot keep her frank observations under control.
|Robert Hossein
|Lefebvre
|Julien Bertheau
|Napoleon Bonaparte
|Marina Berti
|Elisa
|Carlo Giuffrè
|Jerome
|Gabriella Pallotta
|Heloise
|Tricia McAlpin
|Caroline Bonaparte (as Annalia Gadé)
