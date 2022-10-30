Not Available

Madame Sans-Gêne

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ciné-Alliance

Catherine Hubscher, who washes the shirts of young Napoleon and other soldiers fighting the Revolution, falls in love with Sergeant Lefebvre. Circumstances bring Lefebvre a noble title and even more -- Napoleon decides to make him the local ruler over a large territorial fiefdom. But trouble brews when Madame Sans-Gene, now elevated to the nobility along with her man -- cannot keep her frank observations under control.

Cast

Robert HosseinLefebvre
Julien BertheauNapoleon Bonaparte
Marina BertiElisa
Carlo GiuffrèJerome
Gabriella PallottaHeloise
Tricia McAlpinCaroline Bonaparte (as Annalia Gadé)

