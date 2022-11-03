Not Available

Maddalena... zero in condotta

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young man studying in an academy secretarial practice makes writing letters addressed to an imaginary recipient who supposedly lives in Rome. One day, just for fun, it gets to write a love letter and, by chance, that letter is mailed and arrives at the hands of someone who, moved by curiosity, decided to inform the sender.

Cast

Vera BergmanElisa Malgari
Carla Del PoggioMaddalena
Irasema DiliánEva
Pina RenziProf.ssa Varzi
Arturo BragagliaProf. Sila
Guglielmo BarnabòPadre di Maddalena

View Full Cast >

Images