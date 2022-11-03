Maddalena... zero in condotta

A young man studying in an academy secretarial practice makes writing letters addressed to an imaginary recipient who supposedly lives in Rome. One day, just for fun, it gets to write a love letter and, by chance, that letter is mailed and arrives at the hands of someone who, moved by curiosity, decided to inform the sender.
|Vera Bergman
|Elisa Malgari
|Carla Del Poggio
|Maddalena
|Irasema Dilián
|Eva
|Pina Renzi
|Prof.ssa Varzi
|Arturo Bragaglia
|Prof. Sila
|Guglielmo Barnabò
|Padre di Maddalena
