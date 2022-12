Not Available

MADE IN VENICE takes you on a rippin' ride with the skateboarders of Venice, from "raising hell" on the beach in their teens to turning pro in the 80's and putting "street skating" on the global map. But their biggest challenge of all wasn't becoming skateboarding legends, it was about getting what they dreamed of, and really wanted... a skatepark on Venice Beach for the community and the pro skates of tomorrow.