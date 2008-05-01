Made of Honor

Tom and Hannah have been platonic friends for 10 years. He's a serial dater, while she wants marriage but hasn't found Mr. Right. Just as Tom is starting to think that he is relationship material after all, Hannah gets engaged. When she asks Tom to be her "maid" of honor, he reluctantly agrees just so he can attempt to stop the wedding and woo her.
|Patrick Dempsey
|Thomas 'Tom' Bailey
|Michelle Monaghan
|Hannah
|Kevin McKidd
|Colin McMurray
|Chris Messina
|Dennis
|Richmond Arquette
|Gary
|Busy Philipps
|Melissa
