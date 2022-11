Madeleine Peyroux - Somethin' Grand

Not Available

Tracklist Live In L.A - Main Concert 1 Dance Me To The End Of Love 2 Bare Bones 3 River Of Tears 4 Damn The Circumstances 5 I'm All Right 6 A Little Bit 7 La Javanaise 8 You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go 9 Between The Bars 10 Our Lady Of Pigalle 11 Love And Treachery 12 I Must Be Saved 13 Instead 14 You Can't Do Me 15 Don' Wait Too Long 16 Somethin' Grand 17 La Vie En Rose Documentary 18 Something Grand Acoustic Performances 19 J'ai Deux Amours 20 Getting Some Fun Out Of Life 21 Don't Cry Baby Don't Cry 22 Instead 23 Somethin' Grand