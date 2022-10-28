Policemen Bonaro and Madigan lose their guns to fugitive Barney Benesch. As compensation, the two NYC detectives are given a weekend to bring Benesch to justice. While Bonaro and Madigan follow up on various leads, Police Commissioner Russell goes about his duties, including attending functions, meeting with aggrieved relatives, and counseling the spouses of fallen officers.
|Richard Widmark
|Daniel Madigan
|Inger Stevens
|Julia Madigan
|Henry Fonda
|Commissioner Anthony X. Russell
|Harry Guardino
|Rocco Bonaro
|Susan Clark
|Tricia Bentley
|Steve Ihnat
|Barney Benesh
