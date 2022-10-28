1968

Madigan

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1968

Studio

Universal Pictures

Policemen Bonaro and Madigan lose their guns to fugitive Barney Benesch. As compensation, the two NYC detectives are given a weekend to bring Benesch to justice. While Bonaro and Madigan follow up on various leads, Police Commissioner Russell goes about his duties, including attending functions, meeting with aggrieved relatives, and counseling the spouses of fallen officers.

Cast

Richard WidmarkDaniel Madigan
Inger StevensJulia Madigan
Henry FondaCommissioner Anthony X. Russell
Harry GuardinoRocco Bonaro
Susan ClarkTricia Bentley
Steve IhnatBarney Benesh

View Full Cast >

Images