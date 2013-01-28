2013

Madly Madagascar

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 28th, 2013

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

Your favorite Madagascar pals are back in an all-new adventure! Alex's favorite holiday, Valentine's Day, brings hilarious surprises and excitement for the entire gang. Melman plans a big surprise for Gloria, Marty tries to impress a new friend and everyone wants to get their hands on King Julien's love potion. You'll fall in LOVE with Madly Madagascar!

Cast

Chris RockMarty (voice)
David SchwimmerMelman (voice)
Jada Pinkett SmithGloria (voice)
Cedric the EntertainerMaurice (voice)
Andy RichterMort (voice)
Taraji P. HensonOkapi (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images