Your favorite Madagascar pals are back in an all-new adventure! Alex's favorite holiday, Valentine's Day, brings hilarious surprises and excitement for the entire gang. Melman plans a big surprise for Gloria, Marty tries to impress a new friend and everyone wants to get their hands on King Julien's love potion. You'll fall in LOVE with Madly Madagascar!
|Chris Rock
|Marty (voice)
|David Schwimmer
|Melman (voice)
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|Gloria (voice)
|Cedric the Entertainer
|Maurice (voice)
|Andy Richter
|Mort (voice)
|Taraji P. Henson
|Okapi (voice)
View Full Cast >