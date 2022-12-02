Madness: Live - Goodbye Television Centre

Not Available

As the BBC makes its exit from the iconic west London site of Television Centre, BBC Four presents a special night of celebration of the building and its 53-year history. To kick start proceedings, the nation's favourite nutty boys and national treasures Madness take to the stage at the front of BBC Television Centre to perform an hour-long concert in front of an assembled audience nine days before TV Centre closes its doors. To help launch this celebration of over 50 years of programme-making at TVC Madness treat us to new material and classics alike, such as One Step Beyond, I Never Knew Your Name, Baggy Trousers and Our House.