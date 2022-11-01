Not Available

Madonna: The Girlie Show - Live Down Under

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Girlie Show World Tour is the fourth concert tour by American singer-songwriter Madonna, in support of her fifth studio album, Erotica. The tour visited the Americas, Europe, Australia and Japan. Madonna's inspiration for the name of the tour was a painting called "Girlie Show" by Edward Hopper. The tour is estimated to have grossed over US$70 million.

Cast

Donna DeLoryHerself - Vocalist
Niki HarrisHerself - Vocalist
Ungela BrockmanDancer
Christopher D. ChildersDancer
Michael Gregory GongDancer
Carrie Ann InabaDancer

