Maga Maharaju is a family oriented movie in which, Raju (Chiranjeevi) is an unemployed youth. Raju has too many responsibilities and commitments from his family. His unmarried sister and sick parents expect a lot from him. Under these conditions, Raju meets a young girl, Suhasini from a well to do family. She falls in love with him. Raju, in order to earn money, rides a bicycle, day and night nonstop for a record number of days and tries to collect money as donations from public.