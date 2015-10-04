Maggie 's plan to have a baby on her own is derailed when she falls in love with John, a married man, destroying his volatile marriage to the brilliant and impossible Georgette. But one daughter and three years later, Maggie is out of love and in a quandary: what do you do when you suspect your man and his ex wife are actually perfect for each other?
|Greta Gerwig
|Maggie
|Julianne Moore
|Georgette
|Ethan Hawke
|John
|Bill Hader
|Tony
|Maya Rudolph
|Felicia
|Wallace Shawn
|Kliegler
