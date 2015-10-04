2015

Maggie's Plan

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2015

Studio

Round Films

Maggie 's plan to have a baby on her own is derailed when she falls in love with John, a married man, destroying his volatile marriage to the brilliant and impossible Georgette. But one daughter and three years later, Maggie is out of love and in a quandary: what do you do when you suspect your man and his ex wife are actually perfect for each other?

Cast

Greta GerwigMaggie
Julianne MooreGeorgette
Ethan HawkeJohn
Bill HaderTony
Maya RudolphFelicia
Wallace ShawnKliegler

View Full Cast >

Images